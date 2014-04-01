Página inicial
Kit adulto longo Comfort Care com 3 tamanhos Manguito

Kit adulto longo Comfort Care com 3 tamanhos

Manguito

O kit adulto longo Comfort Care consiste em 3 manguitos: 1 M1573XL Adulto pequeno longo, 1 M1574XL Adulto longo, 1 M1575XL Adulto grande longo

Product details
Product Category
  • NIBP
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008B, M1176A, M1350B, M1350C, 860335, 860338, 861290, 861493, 861494, 861495, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863275, 863276, 863277, 863278, 863279, 863283, M2702A, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M3536M1, M3536M2, M3536M3, M3536M4, M3536M5, M3536M6, M3536M7, M3536M8, M3536M9, M3536MC, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AS, M8105AT
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Sim
Product Type
  • Manguito
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Para uso em vários pacientes
CE Marked
  • Sim
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Sim
Packaging Unit
  • 1 kit = 3 manguitos
Minimum Shelf Life
  • Nenhum
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Não estéril
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1598B, M1599B
NIBP Cuff
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Adulto
Cuff Size
  • Adulto pequeno extra longo; Adulto extra longo; Adulto grande extra longo
Cuff Color
  • Light Mocha
Limb Circumference
  • Vários
Bladder Width
  • Vários
Bladder Length
  • Vários
Number of Hoses
  • 1
Cuff Connector Style
  • Baioneta

Documentação

Folheto (3)

Folheto

