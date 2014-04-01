Página inicial
Manguito Single Care, adulto extra longo (azul marinho com borda listrada). Único paciente. Circunferência 27,5 - 36,0 cm. 20 manguitos por caixa.

Product details
Product Category
  • NIBP
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 862474, 862478, 863055, 863056, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863275, 863276, 863278, M1008B, M1350B, M1350C, M2702A, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS, 863283
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Sim
Product Type
  • Manguito
CE Marked
  • Sim
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Uso em um único paciente
Package Weight
  • 1,551 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 20 manguitos por caixa
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Sim
Minimum Shelf Life
  • Nenhum
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Não estéril
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1598B, M1599B
NIBP Cuff
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Adulto
Cuff Size
  • Adulto extra longo
Cuff Color
  • Azul marinho
Limb Circumference
  • 27,5 a 36 cm
Bladder Width
  • Largura do manguito: 13,5 cm (5,3'')
Bladder Length
  • Bolsa: 30 cm (11,8''); Manguito: 66 cm (26'')
Number of Hoses
  • 1
Cuff Connector Style
  • Baioneta

