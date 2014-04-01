Página inicial
Philips - Clique aqui para ir para a página inicial

Termos de pesquisa

Manguito Single Care para adulto pequeno Manguito

Manguito Single Care para adulto pequeno

Manguito

Encontre produtos similares

Manguito Single Care, adulto pequeno (azul claro). Único paciente. Circunferência 20,5 - 28,5 cm. 20 manguitos por caixa.

Contate-nos

Galeria

Especificações

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 862474, 862478, 863055, 863056, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863275, 863276, 863278, M1008B, M1350B, M1350C, M2702A, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS, 863283
Product Category
  • NIBP
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Sim
Product Type
  • Manguito
CE Marked
  • Sim
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Uso em um único paciente
Package Weight
  • 0,971 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Sim
Packaging Unit
  • 20 manguitos por caixa
Minimum Shelf Life
  • Nenhum
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Não estéril
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1598B, M1599B
NIBP Cuff
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Adulto
Cuff Size
  • Adulto pequeno
Bladder Width
  • Largura do manguito: 10,6 cm (4,2'')
Limb Circumference
  • 20,5 a 28,5 cm
Cuff Color
  • Azul claro
Bladder Length
  • Bolsa: 24 cm (9,4''); Manguito: 42 cm (16,5'')
Number of Hoses
  • 1
Cuff Connector Style
  • Baioneta

Documentação

Folheto (2)

Folheto

Ao clicar neste link, você sairá do site oficial da Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Qualquer link que apareça em nosso site e leve a sites de terceiros é oferecido apenas para ajuda e não representa de forma alguma uma afiliação ou promoção das informações disponíveis nesses sites. A Philips não representa nem garante nenhuma informação disponível nesses sites.

I understand