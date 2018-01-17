Educational approach adds an element of fun



Children are encouraged to explore the scanning concept by learning from a small scale version of a scanner. The KittenScanner can be used to describe the MRI and CT process. As the child scans a toy, a display tells how a scanner works and why the exam is needed. The “insides” of the toy are seen on the screen, clarifying the scanner’s purpose. As children play with the KittenScanner, attention is focused on learning and having fun, so they are less likely to worry about the upcoming procedure.