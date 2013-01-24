Página inicial
Ressonância Magnética

Declaração de Conformidade DICOM
 

MR Release 5.1 Systems

MR Release 5.1 Systems R5.1 (October 2013)


This DICOM Conformance Statement applies to the following products:
• Ingenia 1.5T and 3.0T
• Achieva 1.5T, 3.0T and 3.0T TX
• Achieva dStream 1.5T and 3.0T
• Multiva 1.5T


Ingenia Systems

 

Intera Systems


Panorama 1.0T System


Panorama 0.23T and 0.6T Systems

 

Infinion / Eclipse 1.5T Systems


DynaSuite


Extended MR Workspace Systems


ViewForum Systems


EasyVision Systems

 

Vistar Workstations

 

TwinStar Workstations


For general workstations see the workstation section

 

I understand

