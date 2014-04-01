Página inicial
Philips - Clique aqui para ir para a página inicial

Termos de pesquisa

Manguito Gentle Care Manguito

Manguito Gentle Care 2 mangueiras, adulto grande (10), NIBP, uso em único paciente

Manguito

Encontre produtos similares

Manguito NIBP descartável de material macio, 2 mangueiras, adulto grande (10)

Contate-nos

Galeria

Especificações

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • NIBP
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Para uso com monitores com duas mangueiras
Product Type
  • Manguito
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Uso em um único paciente
CE Marked
  • Sim
Package Weight
  • 1,080 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Sim
Packaging Unit
  • 10 manguitos por caixa
Minimum Shelf Life
  • Nenhum
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Não estéril
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1598B, M1599B.
NIBP Cuff
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Adulto
Cuff Size
  • Adulto grande
Cuff Color
  • Borgonha
Limb Circumference
  • 35 a 45 cm
Bladder Width
  • Largura do manguito: 17 cm (6,7'')
Bladder Length
  • Bolsa: 38 cm (15''); Manguito: 66,5 cm (26,2'')
Number of Hoses
  • 2
Cuff Connector Style
  • Baioneta

Documentação

Folheto (3)

Folheto

Ao clicar neste link, você sairá do site oficial da Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Qualquer link que apareça em nosso site e leve a sites de terceiros é oferecido apenas para ajuda e não representa de forma alguma uma afiliação ou promoção das informações disponíveis nesses sites. A Philips não representa nem garante nenhuma informação disponível nesses sites.

I understand