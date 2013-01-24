Página inicial
Especificações

Product details
Product Category
  • NIBP
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008B, M1176A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, 862474, 862478, 863055, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863062, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863275, 863276, 863278, M8105A, M8105AT, M8102A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M8105AS
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Sim
Product Type
  • Manguito
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Para uso em vários pacientes
CE Marked
  • Sim
Package Weight
  • 0,260 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Sim
Packaging Unit
  • 5 manguitos por caixa
Minimum Shelf Life
  • Nenhum
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Não estéril
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1598B, M1599B
NIBP Cuff
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Criança
Cuff Size
  • Recém-nascido
Cuff Color
  • Laranja
Limb Circumference
  • 10 a 15 cm
Bladder Width
  • Largura do manguito: 5,5 cm (2,2'')
Bladder Length
  • Bolsa: 15 cm (5.9''); Manguito: 22 cm (8,7'')
Number of Hoses
  • 1
Cuff Connector Style
  • Baioneta

