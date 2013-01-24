Página inicial
Manguito de material macio de uso único em paciente recém-nascido tamanho 5 Manguito

Manguito de material macio de uso único em paciente recém-nascido tamanho 5

Manguito

Encontre produtos similares

Manguito de material macio de uso único para paciente recém-nascido tamanho 5, circ.: 10,0 - 15,0 cm, incorpora novo conector, 40 manguitos por caixa.

Especificações

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863055, 863056, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863275, 863276, 863278, M8105AS
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Não
Product Category
  • NIBP
Product Type
  • Manguito
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Uso em um único paciente
CE Marked
  • Sim
Package Weight
  • 1,095 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Sim
Packaging Unit
  • 40 manguitos por caixa
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Não estéril
Minimum Shelf Life
  • Nenhum
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1596C; M1597C
NIBP Cuff
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Neonato
Cuff Size
  • Tamanho 5
Cuff Color
  • Borgonha
Bladder Width
  • 5,5 cm (2,2'')
Limb Circumference
  • 10 a 15 cm
Bladder Length
  • Comprimento do manguito = 25,6 cm (10,1''). Comprimento da bolsa = 15,4 cm (6,1'').
Number of Hoses
  • 1
Cuff Connector Style
  • Segurança

