Manguito de uso único em paciente neonatal tamanho 4 Manguito

Manguito de uso único em paciente neonatal tamanho 4

Manguito

Manguito de uso único em paciente neonatal tamanho 4, circ.: 7,1 - 13,7 cm, incorpora a configuração do novo conector, substitui o M1872A, 40 manguitos por caixa.

Especificações

Product details
Product Category
  • NIBP
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863055, 863056, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863275, 863276, 863278
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Não
Product Type
  • Manguito
CE Marked
  • Sim
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Uso em um único paciente
Package Weight
  • 0,860 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 40 manguitos por caixa
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Sim
Minimum Shelf Life
  • Nenhum
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Não estéril
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1596C; M1597C
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Neonato
Cuff Size
  • Tamanho 4
Cuff Color
  • Azul marinho
Limb Circumference
  • 7,1 a 13,1 cm
Bladder Width
  • 4,7 cm (1,9'')
Bladder Length
  • Comprimento do manguito = 23,4 cm (9,2 ''), comprimento da bolsa = 11,9 cm (4,7 '').
Number of Hoses
  • 1
Cuff Connector Style
  • Segurança

