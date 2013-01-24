Página inicial
Mangueira de ar de pressão arterial neonatal de 3,0m Mangueira de ar

Mangueira de ar de pressão arterial neonatal de 3,0m

Mangueira de ar

Mangueira de ar de pressão arterial neonatal. Comprimento = 9,84' (3,0 m). Pode ser conectado unicamente aos manguitos de paciente neonatal Philips. Incorpora uma nova configuração de conector. Este cabo é usado para o monitoramento de beira de leito clássico e substitui o M1597B. NÃO DEVE SER USADO com manguitos adultos/pediátricos.

Especificações

Product details
Product Category
  • NIBP
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863275, 863276, 863278
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Não
Product Type
  • Mangueira de ar
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Para uso em vários pacientes
CE Marked
  • Sim
Package Weight
  • 0,195 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Sim
Packaging Unit
  • 1 bolsa = 1 mangueira de ar
Minimum Shelf Life
  • Nenhum
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Não estéril
Use with Other Supplies
  • Manguitos NIBP neonatais da Philips
NIBP Air Hose
Patient Application
  • Neonatal
Air Hose Length
  • 3,0 m (9,8')

