Sensor de dedo tipo luva reutilizável infantil Sensor

Sensor de dedo tipo luva reutilizável infantil SpO2, dedo

Sensor

Sensor SpO2 de dedo infantil, conector de 8 pinos.

Especificações

Product details
Product Category
  • SpO2
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 862474, 862478, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863264, 863265, 863266, M1020A, M1020B, M1350B, M1350C, M2600A, M2703A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Não
Product Type
  • Sensor
CE Marked
  • Sim
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Para uso em vários pacientes
Package Weight
  • 0,090 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 sensor
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Sim
Minimum Shelf Life
  • Nenhum
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Não estéril
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Criança
Application Site
  • Dedo
Recommended Patient Weight
  • 4 - 15 kg (8,8lb - 33lb)
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • M1941A
Cable Length
  • 1,5 m (4,9')

