Sensor

Crianças Maiores e Adultos.

Sensor

Sensor SpO2 descartável para pacientes neonatais/recém-nascidos/adultos. Local de aplicação para neonatos: pé/mão, tamanho: < 3 kg (<6,6 lbs). Local de aplicação em adultos: qualuqer dedo menos o polegar, tamanho: > 40 kg (> 88 lbs). Local de aplicação para recém-nascidos: dedão do pé, polegar, tamanho: 10-20 kg (22-44 lbs).

Especificações

Product details
Product Category
  • SpO2
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860335, 862474, 862478, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863264, 863265, 863266, 863276, 863278, M1020A, M1020B, M1350B, M1350C, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3926A, M3927A, M3928A, M3929A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Não
Product Type
  • Sensor
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Uso em um único paciente
CE Marked
  • Sim
Package Weight
  • 0,959 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Sim
Packaging Unit
  • 20 sensores
Minimum Shelf Life
  • Nenhum
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Não estéril
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Neonato; Criança; Adulto
Application Site
  • Dedo (adulto); Dedo do pé/Polegar (criança); Pé/Mão (neonato)
Recommended Patient Weight
  • <3 kg; 10-20 kg; >40 kg
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • M1943A; M1943AL
Cable Length
  • 90 cm (35,4'')

