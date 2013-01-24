Página inicial
Trilogy Ventilador hospitalar

Trilogy EV300

Ventilador hospitalar

Faça a transição para o futuro hoje com os ventiladores de última geração da Philips. O ventilador Trilogy EV300 oferece um desempenho aprimorado em ventilação não invasiva (VNI) e ventilação invasiva (VI), para que os pacientes possam ser tratados com um único dispositivo ao longo de sua internação, independentemente das mudanças de seu quadro clínico. O Trilogy EV300 foi projetado para ficar com seus pacientes, economizando tempo e esforço da equipe à medida que os pacientes fazem a transição entre os setores do hospital.

Especificações

Ventilation modes
A/C-PC
  • Assisto controlada (controle da pressão)
A/C-VC
  • Assisto controlada: (controle do volume)
CPAP
  • Pressão positiva contínua das vias aéreas
PSV
  • Ventilação com pressão de suporte
S/T
  • Ventilação espontânea/temporizada
SIMV-PC
  • Ventilação mandatória intermitente sincronizada (controle da pressão)
SIMV-VC
  • Ventilação mandatória intermitente sincronizada (controle do volume)
Physical
Weight
  • 6,3 kg com bateria hot swap
Size
  • P 19,3 cm x L 28,6 cm x A 24,5 cm
Screen dimensions
  • 20,32 cm
Ingress protection
  • IP22: proteção contra objetos do tamanho de um dedo e respingos de água quando inclinado a 15 graus.
Oxygen
Low flow
  • 0 a 30 l/min; máximo de 10 psi
High pressure
  • 280 a 600 kPa (41 a 87 psi)
Magnet 1.5T
I:E ratio
  • 9,9:1 a 1:9,9
Measured and displayed patient parameters
Tidal volume (Vti or Vte)
  • 0 a 2.000 ml
Minute ventilation (MinVent)
  • 0 a 30 l/min
Leak
  • 0 a 200 l/min
Respiratory rate (RR)
  • 0 a 90 RPM
Peak inspiratory flow PIF
  • 0 a 200 l/min
Peak inspiratory pressure PIP
  • 0 a 90 cmH₂O
Mean airway pressure
  • 0 a 90 cmH₂O
Spontaneous triggered breaths
  • 0 a 100%
Dynamic compliance (Dyn C)
  • 1 a 100 ml/cmH₂O
Dynamic resistance (Dyn R)
  • 5 a 200 cmH₂O/l/s
Dynamic plateau pressure
  • 0 a 90 cmH₂O
Auto-PEEP
  • 0 a 20 cmH₂O
FiO₂ with FiO₂ sensor
  • 21 a 100%
SpO₂ with pulse oximeter
  • 0 a 100%
Pulse rate with pulse oximeter
  • 18 a 321 rpm
EtCO₂ with CO₂ accessory
  • 0 a 150 mmHg
Electrical
AC input voltage
  • 100 V a 240 V, 50/60 Hz, 1,7 a 0,6 A
DC input voltage
  • 12/24 V 6,5 A
Li-ion batteries
  • Baterias Li-Ion interna/hot swap: autonomia nominal total de funcionamento de 7,5 horas cada (de acordo com a norma IEC 80601-2-72)
Charge time for battery
  • Tempo de carga da bateria destacável e da bateria interna: de 0 a 80%: 2,5 horas; de 0 a 100%: 3,5 horas respectivamente
Alarms
Inspiratory Pressure
  • 1 a 90 cmH₂O
Tidal Volume
  • DESLIGADO, 10 a 2.000 ml
Minute Ventilation
  • DESLIGADO, 0,2 a 30 l/min
Respiratory Rate
  • DESLIGADO, 1a 90 RPM
Circuit Disconnection
  • DESLIGADO, 5 a 60 s
Apnea Interval
  • 5 a 60 s
EasyDiagnost Eleva
Storage temperature
  • Temperatura: -25°C a 70°C Umidade relativa: 5% a 93% UR, sem condensação
Environmental
Operating Conditions
  • 0°C a 40°C, 5% a 90% UR (sem condensação), pressão atmosférica: 62 a 106 kPa, altitude: -390 a 4,000 metros
Transient operating temp
  • -20°C a 50°C
Controls
AVAPS with passive circuit
  • apenas para os modos PSV, S/T e A/C-PC
Tidal volume
  • 35 a 2.000 ml nos circuitos de ramo duplo e fluxo ativo e 50 a 2.000 ml em circuitos dePAP passivos
Breath rate
  • 0 a 80 RPM
PEEP
  • 0 a 35 cmH₂O para circuitos ativos, 3 a 25 cmH₂O para circuitos passivos
EPAP/CPAP
  • 3 a 25 cmH₂O
IPAP
  • 3 a 60 cmH₂O
Pressure support/control
  • 0 a 60 cmH₂O
Inspiratory time
  • 0,3 a 5,0 s
Rise time
  • 0 a 6 s
Triggering and cycling
  • Desligado, AutoTrak, AutoTrak Sensitive e Acionamento do Fluxo
Flow trigger sensitivity
  • 0,5 a 9 l/min
Flow cycle sensitivity
  • 10 a 90% do pico de fluxo
Flow pattern
  • Quadrado, intensificação
FiO₂
  • 21 a 100%
Inspiratory time min/max
  • 0,3 a 3,0 s
Backup ventilation
  • LIGADO - DESLIGADO
Standards
General
  • IEC 60601-1-1 Equipamento médico elétrico. Parte 1-1: requisitos gerais de segurança
Collateral
  • IEC 60601-1-11 para Ambientes de Cuidado Domiciliar de acordo com o uso operável em trânsito
Particular
  • ISO 80601-2-72 Parte 2-72 ISO 80601-2-12 Parte 2-12 ISO 80601-2-61 Parte 2-61 ISO 80601-2-55 Parte 2-55
Wireless communication
  • Bluetooth v4.1, ISO/IEC 18092:2013, 21481 ed. 2.0, 14443 ed. 2.0,Padrão WLAN: IEEE 802.11(2012)b/g/n
  • ** Autonomia nominal de funcionamento segundo o método da Comissão Eletrotécnica Internacional (7,5 horas/bateria). O tempo de carga da bateria destacável de 0 a 80% é de 2,5 horas; o tempo de carga da bateria interna de 0 a 100% é de 3,5 horas.

