Faça a transição para o futuro hoje com os ventiladores de última geração da Philips. O ventilador Trilogy EV300 oferece um desempenho aprimorado em ventilação não invasiva (VNI) e ventilação invasiva (VI), para que os pacientes possam ser tratados com um único dispositivo ao longo de sua internação, independentemente das mudanças de seu quadro clínico. O Trilogy EV300 foi projetado para ficar com seus pacientes, economizando tempo e esforço da equipe à medida que os pacientes fazem a transição entre os setores do hospital.