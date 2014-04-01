Página inicial
Philips - Clique aqui para ir para a página inicial

Termos de pesquisa

Kit pediátrico Easy Care 4 tamanhos Manguito

Kit pediátrico Easy Care 4 tamanhos

Manguito

Encontre produtos similares

O Kit pediátrico Easy Care consiste em 4 manguitos: 1 M4552B Infantil, 1 M4553B Pediátrico, 1 M4554B Adulto pequeno, 1 M4555B Adulto

Contate-nos

Galeria

Especificações

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, M8105A, M8102A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M8105AT, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, M8105AS
Product Category
  • NIBP
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Sim
Product Type
  • Manguito
CE Marked
  • Sim
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Para uso em vários pacientes
Package Weight
  • 0,600 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Sim
Packaging Unit
  • 4 manguitos por caixa
Minimum Shelf Life
  • Nenhum
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Não estéril
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1598B, M1599B
NIBP Cuff
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Criança
Cuff Size
  • Recém-nascido; Pediátrico; Adulto pequeno; Adulto
Bladder Width
  • Vários
Bladder Length
  • Vários
Number of Hoses
  • 1
Cuff Connector Style
  • Baioneta

Documentação

Folheto (3)

Folheto

Ao clicar neste link, você sairá do site oficial da Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Qualquer link que apareça em nosso site e leve a sites de terceiros é oferecido apenas para ajuda e não representa de forma alguma uma afiliação ou promoção das informações disponíveis nesses sites. A Philips não representa nem garante nenhuma informação disponível nesses sites.

I understand