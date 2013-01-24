Página inicial
Acesse o nosso suporte a produtos, incluindo informações de limpeza e desinfecção, tutoriais em vídeo e muito mais.
Recursos clínicos para ventilação & cuidados respiratórios
Recursos para cuidados intensivos & monitoramento de pacientes
Orientações de limpeza e desinfecção para cuidados intensivos & monitoramento de pacientes
Recursos e orientações de limpeza para diagnóstico por imagem
Recursos e orientações de limpeza para ultrassom

covid

Produtos e serviços para o manejo da COVID-19


Explore um portfólio abrangente de soluções de produtos e serviços para o manejo de pacientes com COVID-19.
Ventilação & cuidados respiratórios
Monitoramento de pacientes & defibriladores
Diagnósticos por imagem
Ultrassom

Próximos webinars sobre COVID-19

Clinical care providers discuss topics related to the treatment of COVID-19.

TEE in the COVID Era

 

May 8 | 6:00 PM EDT

E30 device training - Webinar

April 11

 

April 11 

Role of Multisomething in MRI

 

April 22 | 15:30 - 16:30 CET

 

Role of Multisomething in MRI

 

April 22 | 15:30 - 16:30 CET

 

Role of Multisomething in MRI

 

April 22 | 15:30 - 16:30 CET

 

Role of Multisomething in MRI

 

April 22 | 15:30 - 16:30 CET

 

Webinars anteriores sobre COVID-19

Ainda pode assistir os vídeos de webinars anteriores.
COVID-19 Radiology Response: A view from the trenches
Edward Steiner MD, FACR
WellSpan Health/York Hospital of Pennsylvania
Gobal Punjabi, MD
Hennepin Healthcare, Minneapolis
Point of Care Ultrasound in the Emergency Department
Rachel Liu, MD, FACEP
Yale School of Medicine New Haven
Evolving Cardiac Dynamics with COVID-19 Patients: Experences from USA and Europe

Alexandra Goncalves, MD, PhD, MMSc

Medical Officer for Cardiology and Personal health, CMO Philips

Christomer Moore, MD
Associate Professor, Departement of Emergency Medicine Yale University School of Medicine
Luigi Badano, MD, PhD
Professor of Cardiology, University of Milan-Bicocca Italy
Lissa Sugeng, MD, MPH
Director of Yale Echolab Yale University School of Medicine
ASE Statement on Protection of Patients and Echocardiography Service Providers during the COVID-19 Pandemic: Your Questions Answered
Panelist include ASE President Madhav Swaminathan, MD, FASE, ASE President-Elect Judy Hung, MD, FASE, James Kirkpatrick, MD, FASE, Carol Mitchell, PhD, RDMS, RDCS, RVT, RT(r), ACS, FASE, Smadar Kort, MD, FASE, Cynthia Taub, MD, FASE, Lanqui Hua, ACS, APCA,RDCS (AE/PE/FE), FASE, Carlene McClanahan, RDCS(AE/PE), FASE and Paul Pottinger, MD, FACP, FIDSA.
Managing unnecessary alarms with patients in isolation

Jacob Turmell, DNP, RN, NP-C, ACNS-BC, CCRN-K

Alarm Management Thought Leader

The challenges of preventing ICU delirium with patients in isolation

Lauren Rodriguez, MSN, RN, CCRN

Workflow Optimization Thought Leader

Supporting NICU Families During Times of Separation

Christine Perez, PhD candidate, RN, BSN, CEIM, NTMNC

NICU Thought Leader

Philips Clinical Professional Services

Remote monitoring of isolation patients

Facilitated by:

Ray McLean, RN, BSN

Workflow Optimization Thought Leader

Guest Speakers:

Sarah McCalebb, RN, BSN, CEN
Lead Clinical Consultant

Pete Stribling, RN, MSN

National Senior Clinical Specialist

Lung Ultrasound Part 1 with Martin Altersberger MD, Thomas Binder MD, FESC
Lung Ultrasound Part 2 with Martin Altersberger MD, Thomas Binder MD, FESC
Martin Altersberger MD
Thomas Binder MD, FESC
Lung Ultrasound Webinar and Q&A on COVID-19 with DR. Sara Nikravan

Sara Nikravan, MD

Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology

Critical Care Medicine

Virginia Mason Medical Center

Infection control in the Emergency Department for COVID-19 with Dr. Arun Nagdev

Arun D. Nagdev, M.D.

Director of Emergency Ultrasound

Highland General Hospital

Alameda Health System

Associate Clinical Professor

Department of Emergency Medicine

University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine

Nuts and Bolts of Point-of-Care Echo: the 5E’s in COVID-19
Rachel Liu, MD, FACEP
Yale School of Medicine New Haven
Echocardiographic approach for assessment of patients with suspected myocarditis

Rick Meece, ACS, RDCS, RCS, RCIS, FASE

Advanced Imaging Specialist, Echocardiography

Perioperative and Structural Heart

See more aired webinars
