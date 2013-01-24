Sim. Resolução do Contran 227 prevê que é possível alterar a tecnologia do sistema de iluminação do veículo (ex: Lâmpada convencional para LED), desde que sejam cumpridos alguns procedimentos. Para utilizar as lâmpadas para farol em LED (alto, baixo e neblina) é preciso que o cliente faça a mudança no documento do veículo, Para a instalação é necessário que conste no documento do veículo a alteração no sistema de iluminação. Já para as lâmpadas de sinalização e luz interna, não é necessária qualquer alteração no documento.

