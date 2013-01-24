Página inicial
Lâmpadas automotivas

Lâmpadas de LED para farol

Bem vindo ao futuro com LED

LED para faróis


As lâmpadas LED Philps combinam estilo, visibilidade e durabilidade.

Disponível para faróis alto, baixo e neblina os LED Philips dão modernidade e um visual único para o seu carro.

3 Products LED Ultinon
3 Products LED Ultinon

Importante


Após a entrada em vigor da Resolução do Contran nº 667, em janeiro de 2021, o uso do LED é permitido somente para o uso fora de vias públicas, como uso Off-road ou em circuitos fechados. A resolução, impossibilita a troca de tecnologia da lâmpada original do veículo, isto é, trocar a lâmpada convencional de filamento por lâmpada LED. Esta regra vale para circulação em vias públicas, que são as vias sob controle dos órgãos de fiscalização de trânsito. Porém, para uso em situações fora destas vias regulamentadas (Ex: atividades ´off-road´, autódromos, etc.) o uso da lâmpada LED é permitido normalmente.

    Video thumbnail LED

    Conheça mais sobre nossa linha LED


    Com temperatura de cor de 6200K, 160% mais visibilidade e 8 anos de durabilidade o LED Ultinon da Philips projeta a luz nos locais corretos, sem ofuscar outros motoristas.Veja o vídeo dos nossos produtos.

    Linha LED para faróis

     

    Durabilidade
    Até 3000 horas/ 8 anos
    Garantia
    3 anos para defeitos de fabricação
    Desempenho
    +160%* mais luminosidade
    Resistente a Vibração & Choque
    Tecnologia Philips AirFlux e AirCool para melhor dissipação do calor
    Estilo
    Temperatura de cor de 6200K
    Segurança
    Safe beam, projeção de luz sem ofuscamento
    Proteção IP65 contra água e poeira
    Design
    Robusto
    Control box integrado

    Perguntas frequentes

    As lâmpadas de LED estão disponíveis para quais aplicações no meu carro?
    As lâmpadas de LED estão disponíveis para faróis (alto, baixo e neblina), sinalização e luz interna.
    Existe lâmpadas de LED para qualquer modelo de carro?
    Não. Primeiramente é necessário checar se existe o tipo da lâmpada equivalente à original, em LED. A lâmpada de farol (alto/baixo) da Philips substitui as lâmpadas H1, H4, H7, HB3 e HB4 halógenas convencionais. Já para o farol de neblina, a lâmpada LED Philips substitui as lâmpadas halógenas H8, H11 e H16. As lâmpadas de sinalização e luz interna em LED substituem as principais aplicações como P21; PY21, P21/5; Torpedo 30mm, 38mm e 43mm; W5W e W21/5W, como luz de teto, porta-luvas, pisca frontal e traseiro, luz de ré, lanterna frontal e traseira, freio, farol de neblina traseiro e luz de placa. Além disto, existem algumas poucas restrições de compatibilidade eletrônica e de encaixe para alguns modelos de veículos (vide seção ´Compatibilidade´ nesta mesma página)
    O uso das lâmpadas de LED é legal?
    Sim, porém somente para o uso off-road ou em circuitos fechados. Após a entrada em vigor da Resolução do Contran nº 667, em janeiro de 2021 fica proibida a troca de tecnologia da lâmpada original do veículo, isto é, trocar a lâmpada convencional de filamento por lâmpada LED. Esta regra vale para circulação em vias públicas, que são as vias sob controle dos órgãos de fiscalização de trânsito. Porém, para uso em situações fora destas vias regulamentadas (Ex: atividades ´off-road´, autódromos, etc.) o uso da lâmpada LED é permitido normalmente.
    As lâmpadas de sinalização interna e faróis tem a mesma regra da legislação?
    Não. A adoção da tecnologia LED para faróis (alto, baixo e neblina) e sinalização só é permitida para o uso off-road ou em circuitos fechados. Para iluminação interna é permitido o uso do LED em qualquer condição de uso, inclusive em vias públicas.
    Qual a diferença do LED e Xenon?
    A tecnologia de LED e Xenon são distintas. O Xenon emite luz por descarga do gás xenônio, enquanto a luz de LED emite luz através de um diodo. A cor da luz do LED é mais branca que o Xenon e a durabilidade é superior  ao Xenon.
    Eu posso trocar a lâmpada convencional por Xenon?
    Não. O uso dos Kits de conversão para Xenon são proibidos, causando apreensão do veículo pela polícia e multa. Além disso, o uso de kits de conversão para o Xenon pode causar ofuscamento de outros motoristas, problemas elétricos e danos aos faróis.
    A instalação dos LED necessita o alinhamento dos faróis?
    Sim. Apesar do LED Philips ser projetado para obedecer os mesmos parâmetros de emissão de luz da lâmpada original, é sempre recomendável toda vez que fizer uma troca, mesmo que seja por lâmpadas convencionais,  checar a regulagem dos faróis. Essa regulagem é simples e pode ser feita tanto em uma oficina ou  auto-elétrica.
    O uso do LED causa interferência no computador de bordo?
    Não, o uso do Led não causa interferência. No entanto, em alguns modelos de carro o computador de bordo pode mostrar equivocadamente o aviso de lâmpada queimada. Isso se deve ao consumo do LED Philips, que é tão pequeno que alguns  carros identificam equivocadamente que a lâmpadas está queimada. Se eventualmente um veículo apresentar esse defeito, basta que seja instalado um produto chamado “Canceller” que corrige e apaga esse aviso. Para mais informações consulte a seção "Compatibilidade" nesta mesma página.
    Eu posso usar as lâmpada de farol de neblina nos faróis alto e baixo ou vice-versa?
    Não. O uso da lâmpada de neblina deve ser instalado somente no farol de neblina e o uso da lâmpada de faróis principais devem ser intalados somente nos faróis alto e baixo.
    As lâmpadas de LED são todas iguais?
    Não. As lâmpadas de LED não são iguais. As lâmpadas da Philips tem robustez e se diferenciam das lâmpadas encontradas no mercado, e isso impacta em vários aspectos, como durabilidade, precisão da emissão da luz e temperatura de cor. Além disso, as lâmpada da Philips foram submetidas à testes em laboratórios credenciados pelo Inmetro.  Ela atendeu e superou os resultados, quando comparados com o padrões mínimos que são exigidos para as lâmpadas halógenas.  A lâmpada da Philips possui tecnologia chamada “AirFlux” e “Air Cool” que permitem o resfriamento da lâmpada de forma mais eficiente, o que ajuda na durabilidade do produto.
    Como eu sei se meu carro é compatível com uso de LED?
    Existem alguns poucos modelos de veículos que apresentam incompatibilidade com o sistema eletrônico do veículo ou limitações de encaixe devido ao espaço físico da luminária do farol. Aconselhamos consultar um instalador especializado e também dispomos na secção ´compatibilidade´ de uma lista de modelos com restrição que procuramos sempre atualizar.
    Posso usar as lâmpadas de LED na minha moto?
    Sim, não existe impedimento legal para o uso da lâmpada de LED em motocicletas. Porém, o LED para farol pode não ser compatível com o farol da moto, devido principalmente a limitações do espaço físico da luminária do farol. Aconselhamos consultar um instalador especializado. Vale salientar também que, de acordo com a Resolução Contran 681, para alteração do LED em motocicletas deve ser seguido o processo de alteração da documentação e emissão do CSV. Consulte também a seção "Compatibilidade" na página de led moto.
    Posso usar as lâmpadas de LED no meu caminhão?
    Não. As lâmpada de LED são voltadas somente ao mercado de 12V, ou seja, carros e motos.
    A quantidade de Lúmens do LED significa melhor iluminação na via?
    Não. Lumens é a quantidade total de luz emitida por uma lâmpada, uma boa iluminação na via significa projetar luz nos pontos corretos e não ofuscar o motorista no sentido contrário. Uma quantidade muito grande de Lúmen pode ´espalhar´ luz na via em pontos não permitidos por lei, inclusive causando ofuscamento.  Por isso as Lâmpadas de LED Philips, possuem tecnologia que garante precisão de iluminação, projetando mais luz nos pontos certos, evitando o ofuscamento e garantindo assim mais segurança para o condutor e os outros usuários do trânsito.
    As lâmpadas de LED são compatíveis com faróis de refletor e projetor?

    Sim, para os modelos LED H1, LED H4 e LED FOG Philips que não possuem restrição para farol do tipo refletor ou projetor.

    Não, para os modelos LED H7 e LED HB3/HB4 Philips que só podem ser usados para faróis tipo refletor, que é o tipo de farol que está na grande maioria dos modelos de veículos no Brasil.
    Usar lâmpada de LED exige mudança na documentação do veículo?
    Não. Após a entrada em vigor da Resolução do Contran nº 667, em janeiro de 2021, o processo de alteração do sistema de iluminação veicular, isto é, convencional para LED, não é mais permitido. Porém para o uso fora de estrada, (off-road ou circuitos fechados) não é preciso fazer a modificação da documentação.
    PDF
    Download PDF
