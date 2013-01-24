Sim, não existe impedimento legal para o uso da lâmpada de LED em motocicletas. Porém, o LED para farol pode não ser compatível com o farol da moto, devido principalmente a limitações do espaço físico da luminária do farol. Aconselhamos consultar um instalador especializado. Vale salientar também que, de acordo com a Resolução Contran 681, para alteração do LED em motocicletas deve ser seguido o processo de alteração da documentação e emissão do CSV. Consulte também a seção "Compatibilidade" na página de led moto.