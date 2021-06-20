Sim, é sempre possível usar sua mamadeira anticólica Philips Avent sem a entrada de ar AirFree.
Posso usar a mam. anticól. sem a ent. de ar AirFree?
Especificamente para os bebês mais novos (<4 meses)
Recomendamos que você use a entrada de ar AirFree especificamente para bebês mais novos (<4 months) with feeding issues. The AirFree vent allows your little one to manage air intake.
If your baby gets older and is able to drink from the bottle without any feeding issues, you can easily use the bottle without the AirFree vent.