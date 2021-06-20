Página inicial
Philips - Clique aqui para ir para a página inicial

Termos de pesquisa

1
Produtos
SCF819/01 Philips Avent Acessório AirFree™
Esteja ciente de que o seu produto pode ser de uma cor diferente dessa imagem, mas as informações de suporte são as mesmas
Veja o produto

Philips Avent Acessório AirFree™

SCF819/01

Posso usar a mam. anticól. sem a ent. de ar AirFree?

Sim, é sempre possível usar sua mamadeira anticólica Philips Avent sem a entrada de ar AirFree.

Especificamente para os bebês mais novos (<4 meses)

Recomendamos que você use a entrada de ar AirFree especificamente para bebês mais novos (<4 months) with feeding issues. The AirFree vent allows your little one to manage air intake.

If your baby gets older and is able to drink from the bottle without any feeding issues, you can easily use the bottle without the AirFree vent.

Pesquise pelo número do produto.

Termos de pesquisa
Resultados recomendados
    Onde posso encontrar o número do meu produto?

    Cada produto tem um número de modelo exclusivo. Esse número geralmente começa com letras seguidas de números, por exemplo: GC6440, 37PFL7403D ou SA1300.

     

    Há diferentes maneiras de encontrar o número do modelo:
    Na caixa
    No interior do produto
    No produto
    No manual
    Não encontramos esse produto. Verifique se você preencheu o número do modelo correto. O número consiste em letras seguidas por números (por exemplo, HX9903, SP9820). Caso não haja resultados para seu número do modelo, recomendamos entrar em contato com nossa central de atendimento.
    Resultados da pesquisa para {words} ({number} produtos)

    Encontramos {número} produtos disponíveis fora do seu país, portanto, as promoções locais não se aplicam.

    Mostrar produtos Ocultar produtos

    Encontramos mais de um produto.

    Escolha seu modelo com base nos 2 últimos dígitos do número do produto: por exemplo, RQ1280/21.

    Imagem do produto

    Descrição do produto

    Número do modelo

    Voltar para todos os produtos
    Registrar o produto
    Registrar o produto

    Monitore a cobertura da garantia do produto

    Inscreva-se para reembolso, presentes e ofertas especiais

    Obtenha fácil acesso ao suporte de produtos

    Registe o seu produto