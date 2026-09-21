Aviso legal

1. Avaliado junto a usuários clínicos em um ambiente de laboratório simulado com um total de 17 equipes, compostas de um médico e um técnico de radiologia com diferentes níveis de experiência.

2. Loffroy, R. et al. Comparing the Detectability of Hepatocellular Carcinoma by C-arm Dual-Phase Cone-Beam Computed Tomography During Hepatic Arteriography with Conventional Contrast-Enhanced Magnetic Resonance Imaging. Cardiovasc Intervent Radiol. 2012, 3.

3. Berman, D.P. et al. The use of three-dimensional rotational angiography to assess the pulmonary circulation following cavo-pulmonary connection in patients with single ventricle. Catheter Cardiovasc Interv. 15 de nov de 2015; 80 (6): 922-30.

4. Schernthaner, R.E. et al. Delayed-Phase Cone-Beam CT Improves Detectability of Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma During Conventional Transarterial Chemoembolization. Cardiovasc Intervent Radiol. 4; 38(4): 929-36, 2015.

5. Miyayama, S. et al. Comparison of Local Control in Transcatheter Arterial Chemoembolization of Hepatocellular Carcinoma ≤6 Cm With or Without Intraprocedural Monitoring of the Embolized Area Using Cone-Beam Computed Tomography. Cardiovasc Intervent Radiol

6. Lindgren, H. e Bläckberg, M. Introduction of prostate artery embolization (PAE) in Sweden. Scandinavian Journal of Urology. 2019, 53: 2-3, 151-155.

7. Goertz, L. et al. Preoperative Three-Dimensional Angiography May Reduce Ischemic Complications During Clipping of Ruptured Intracranial Aneurysms. World Neurosurg. 2018, 120: e1163-e1170.

8. Ribo, M. et al. Direct Transfer to Angiosuite to Reduce Door-To-Puncture Time in Thrombectomy for Acute Stroke. J Neurointerv Surg. 2018, 10 (3): 221-224.

9. Fagan, T.E. et al. MultiModality 3-Dimensional Image Integration for Congenital Cardiac Catheterization. Methodist Debakey Cardiovasc J. 2014, 10 (2): 68-76.

10. Hasegawa, H. et al. Integration of rotational angiography enables better dose planning in Gamma Knife radiosurgery for brain arteriovenous malformations. J Neurosurg (Supl) 129: 17-25, 2018.