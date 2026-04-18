Aviso legal

1. 505-0100.21, Manual do operador, Core integrado, 3.4X (p. 18); 505-0101.16, Manual do operador, opção s5 série FFR_iFR, v3.4x (pág. 15).

2. VAL RPT, S5-Core V3.4 SW com Core Control Pad, 215-0007.02.

3. Especif. do produto 809480-001, 202-0407.01.

4. Meridiano dos requisitos de especificação VH SW, 806000-004 (pág. 84).

5. O ponto de corte iFR de 0,89 corresponde melhor a um ponto de corte isquêmico FFR de 0,80 com sensibilidade de 73,0% e especificidade de 87,8%. (Manual do operador do iFR 505-0101.23)

6. N Engl J Med. 2012;367(11):991-1001.

7. Witzenbichler B et al. Relationship Between Intravascular Ultrasound Guidance and Clinical Outcomes After Drug-Eluting Stents: The ADAPT-DES Study. Circulation 2014 Jan: 129,4;463-470

8. Ahn et al. Meta-Analysis of Outcomes After Intravascular Ultrasound Guided Versus Angiography-Guided Drug-Eluting Stent Implantation in 26,503 Patients Enrolled in Three Randomized Trials and 14 Observational Studies. Am J Cardiol 2014; 113:1338-1347

9. Nair A, Margolis M, Kuban B, Vince D. Automated Coronary Plaque Characterisation with Intravascular Ultrasound Backscatter: Ex Vivo Validation. EuroIntervention. 2007; 3: 113-120

*Safety and efficacy of VH IVUS for use in the characterization of vascular lesions and tissue types has not been established