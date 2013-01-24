Página inicial
Manguito Gentle Care Manguito

Manguito Gentle Care 2 mangueiras, infantil (10), NIBP, uso em único paciente

Manguito

Manguito NIBP descartável de material macio, 2 mangueiras, infantil (10)

Especificações

Product details
Product Category
  • NIBP
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Para uso com monitores com duas mangueiras
Product Type
  • Manguito
CE Marked
  • Sim
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Uso em um único paciente
Package Weight
  • 0,380 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 10 manguitos por caixa
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Sim
Minimum Shelf Life
  • Nenhum
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Não estéril
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1598B, M1599B.
NIBP Cuff
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Criança
Cuff Size
  • Recém-nascido
Cuff Color
  • Laranja
Limb Circumference
  • 10 a 15 cm
Bladder Width
  • Largura do manguito: 5,5 cm (2,2'')
Bladder Length
  • Bolsa: 15 cm (5.9''); Manguito: 22 cm (8,7'')
Number of Hoses
  • 2
Cuff Connector Style
  • Baioneta

