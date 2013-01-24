Página inicial
Cabo de extensão SpO2 Cbl Cabo adaptador

Cabo de extensão SpO2 Cbl 2 m, para sensores com soquetes de 8 pinos

Cabo adaptador

Cabo de extensão (8 pinos de entrada de 8 pinos)

Especificações

Product details
Product Category
  • SpO2
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863264, 863265, 863266, 863276, 863278, M1020B, M2703A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M4735A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Não
Product Type
  • Cabo adaptador
CE Marked
  • Sim
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Para uso em vários pacientes
Package Weight
  • 0,236 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 cabo
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Sim
Minimum Shelf Life
  • Nenhum
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Não estéril
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1191B; M1192A; M1193A; M1194A; M1195A; M1196A; M1196S
SpO2 Adapter Cable
SpO2 Adapter Cable
Cable Length
  • 2,0 m (6,6')
Number of Pins
  • 8 pinos
Sensor Compatibility
  • Philips

