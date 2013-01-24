Página inicial
Cabo de interconexão de pressão adulto Mangueira de ar

Cabo de interconexão de pressão adulto comprimento: 3,0m (9,84' )

Mangueira de ar

Conecta todos os tamanhos de manguitos NIBP da Philips, adultos e pediátricos, reutilizáveis e descartáveis, ao monitor. Use somente com manguitos de pressão adultos e pediátricos. NÃO DEVE SER USADO com manguitos de recém-nascidos

Especificações

Product details
Product Category
  • NIBP
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008A, M1008B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, 860335, 862474, 862478, 863055, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863062, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863275, 863276, 863278, M8105A, M8105AT, M8102A, M2636C, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M1350B, M1350C, M2702A, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M8105AS
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Não
Product Type
  • Mangueira de ar
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Para uso em vários pacientes
CE Marked
  • Sim
Package Weight
  • 0,150 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Sim
Packaging Unit
  • 1 bolsa = 1 tubo
Minimum Shelf Life
  • Nenhum
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Não estéril
Use with Other Supplies
  • Manguitos NIBP da Philips
NIBP Air Hose
Patient Application
  • Infantil; Adulto
Air Hose Length
  • 3,0 m (9,8')

