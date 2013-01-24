Página inicial
Kit sortido Comfort Care - 6 tamanhos Manguito

Kit sortido Comfort Care - 6 tamanhos

Manguito

O kit contém 6 (seis) manguitos Comfort Care (M1571A-M1576A): infantil, pediátrico, adulto pequeno, adulto, adulto grande e coxa. Útil para unidades com distintos pacientes (ex. PS, SRPA, UCIC)

Especificações

Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Sim
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860335, 862474, 862478, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, M1008B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS
Product Category
  • NIBP
Product Type
  • Manguito
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Para uso em vários pacientes
CE Marked
  • Sim
Package Weight
  • 0,435 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Sim
Packaging Unit
  • 1 kit = 6 manguitos
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Não estéril
Minimum Shelf Life
  • Nenhum
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1598B, M1599B
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Infantil; Adulto
Cuff Size
  • Recém-nascido; Pediátrico; Adulto pequeno; Adulto; Adulto grande; Coxa
Cuff Color
  • Light Mocha
Bladder Width
  • Vários
Bladder Length
  • Vários
Number of Hoses
  • 1
Cuff Connector Style
  • Baioneta

