Manguitos PNI descartável para paciente neonatal Manguito

Manguitos PNI descartável para paciente neonatal

Manguito

O Kit PNI descartável para paciente neonatal contém 50 manguitos: 5 M1866B tamanho 1, 10 M1868B tamanho 2, 20 M1870B tamanho 3, 10 M1872B tamanho 4, 5 M1873B tamanho 5. Incorpora a configuração do novo conector e substitui o M1820-60020.

Especificações

Product details
Product Category
  • NIBP
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863055, 863056, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863086, 863087, 863088
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Não
Product Type
  • Manguito
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Uso em um único paciente
CE Marked
  • Sim
Package Weight
  • 1,040 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Sim
Packaging Unit
  • 50 manguitos por kit
Minimum Shelf Life
  • Nenhum
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Não estéril
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1596C; M1597C
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Neonato
Cuff Size
  • Tamanho 1; Tamanho 2; Tamanho 3; Tamanho 4; Tamanho 5
Bladder Width
  • Vários
Bladder Length
  • Vários
Number of Hoses
  • 1
Cuff Connector Style
  • Segurança

